Student upset over exam score assaults teacher

Listen to this article

CCTV video from inside the classroom in Uthai Thani captured the moment a male student attacked his female teacher because he did not get a perfect score on an exam.

A teacher in Uthai Thani is preparing to file an assault complaint against a Grade 11 student who punched her in the face because he did not receive a perfect score on a midterm exam, according to local reports.

The incident at a private school occurred on Aug 5, when a student became upset after receiving a mark of 18 out of 20 on the exam. He approached the teacher to ask why he had not been given a perfect score.

The teacher explained that although his answers were correct, he had not shown his working process as required by the question. Therefore, full marks could not be awarded. She also suggested he ask other teachers whether they applied the same grading criteria.

After consulting with other teachers and receiving the same explanation, the student returned to the classroom and asked her to increase his score. When she refused, he became agitated, kicked a desk and left the classroom.

Around 10 minutes later, he returned and demanded that the teacher “apologise”. The teacher responded by asking, “Who should be the one apologising?”

The student paused momentarily before standing up and punching her in the face in front of more than 20 classmates.

The attack left the teacher with a bruised left eye, swelling on her head and inflamed ribs. She required hospital treatment, filed a police report on Aug 8 and is scheduled to give a statement to the police on Tuesday.

The student’s parents have since contacted the teacher to apologise. The student has been suspended and has submitted a request to quit the school.