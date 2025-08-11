Thai driver caught smuggling Cambodian migrants

Workers said they were heading to Samut Prakan for construction jobs

A highway policeman finds illegal Cambodian migrants on a pickup truck in Sa Kaeo province on Sunday. (Police photo)

A Thai driver has been arrested on a highway in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo bordering Cambodia while carrying illegal Cambodian migrants, according to the highway police.

Sathit Chanthasri, 49, was stopped on Highway 33 in front of Sakaeo Technological College in Muang district on Sunday, said Pol Maj Gen Kongkrit Lertsitthikul, the highway police commander.

Police found nine Cambodians — seven men and two women — in the bed of the black Mitsubishi pickup truck. The Cambodians had neither travel nor immigration documents, Pol Maj Gen Kongkrit said on Monday.

The driver told police that he had been hired for 1,500 baht to pick up the Cambodians from Kanchanaburi province which borders Myanmar, and to take them to the Ban Laem border crossing in Chanthaburi province bordering Cambodia.

However, the Cambodians had a different story. They told investigators through an interpreter that they had sneaked into Sa Kaeo from Cambodia and were heading for construction work in Samut Prakan province next to Bangkok.

The driver and his passengers were brought to the Muang Sa Kaeo provincial police station for prosecution.

Tens of thousands of Cambodians have fled Thailand since the border conflict began last month, leaving many employers scrambling to find workers.