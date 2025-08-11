Cambodian landmine use sparks Thai protests

Listen to this article

Members of the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand, the Dharma Army and the People’s Protection of Institutions Centre gather in front of the Cambodian Embassy in Bangkok on July 20 to protest against a landmine explosion near the Thai-Cambodian border. (Photo: NSPRT Facebook Page)

Thailand has begun a series of diplomatic actions under the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (Ottawa Convention) following three separate landmine incidents that have seriously injured 11 Thai military personnel.

The mines, which the army said were planted recently by Cambodian forces, exploded in border areas of Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket provinces in July and August.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the mines were newly laid and identified as Russian-made PMN-2 models, which are known to be in Cambodia’s possession.

The incidents occurred in the Chong Bok and Chong An Ma areas of Ubon Ratchathani, and the Chong Don Ao-Krisana area in Kantharalak district of Si Sa Ket, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry has accused Cambodia of violating the Ottawa Convention.

The statement said Thailand’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva had submitted three letters to the president-designate of the 22nd Meeting of the States Parties to the Ottawa Convention.

In the first letter on July 23, Thailand noted Cambodia’s violation of Article 1 of the convention (prohibition of the use or stockpiling of anti-personnel mines) in the Chong Bok area. Thailand requested that the letter be circulated to all state parties to ensure that they are informed of Cambodia’s violation.

In the second letter on July 24, Thailand noted another violation by Cambodia in the Chong An Ma area. Thailand also noted that on July 24 at 8.20am, Cambodia had committed an act of aggression in violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Thailand by carrying out indiscriminate armed attacks against Thailand’s territory, affecting local populations and constituting a violation of international law, including the UN charter and international humanitarian law.

In the third letter on Saturday, Thailand noted Cambodia’s violation of its obligations in the Chong Don Ao-Krisana area of Si Sa Ket, which had previously been cleared of landmines. The result of the investigation suggested that landmines were recently planted, which constitutes a gross violation of international law.

Regrettably, the letter said, the incident came two days after the Extraordinary General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Kuala Lumpur, at which Thailand proposed the inclusion of joint demining operations, as earlier agreed on between the prime ministers of the two countries. Unfortunately, Cambodia declined to accept Thailand’s proposal, the foreign ministry said.