Border strife spurs faith in Boonsin

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Army Region, was among the individuals and organizations honoured with plaques of recognition for their contributions to drug suppression efforts in Thailand. The awards were presented at Government House in June. Chanat Katanyu

The discussion on the tentative extension of Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang's term as commander of the Second Army Region has gained traction in the wake of the recent clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces along the border.

Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit said he is open to the possibility; however, he said the issue must be weighed carefully to avoid damaging morale regarding career progression within army ranks.

For weeks on end, ahead of his retirement in September, Lt Gen Boonsin, widely known by his nickname "Big Kung", was seen supporting troops and reported to be laying down tactics and strategies for his subordinates.

Supporters of the extension of his term argue that his battlefield experience and familiarity with the situation are vital to ensuring stability, especially during this delicate period.

Speaking on Monday, Gen Nattaphon said Lt Gen Boonsin and his deputies had carried out their duties with full dedication and capability during the fighting, and that any decision would have to take into account the broader needs of the army.

Observers, including Assoc Prof Wanwichit Boonprong, a political scientist at Rangsit University, have warned against the creation of a "personality-based" rather than "system-based" military culture.

Assoc Prof Wanwichit said extending Lt Gen Boonsin's term would be seen as a break in military tradition and might create internal tensions.

An extension might be used to fuel internal disputes, undermine the army's cohesion, and politicise the command structure, said the academic.

Concerns about the competence of the next commander after Lt Gen Boonsin are unfounded, he said.

There are experienced officers with a deep familiarity with the area, although they might operate with different styles.

On the other hand, security analyst Panitan Wattanayagorn took a more conciliatory view, saying that a short-term extension, ideally no more than six months, could ensure continuity throughout upcoming Thai–Cambodian border negotiations and General Border Committee talks.

"In principle, you should not change horses midstream," he said.

"If no serious mistakes have been made, there is no compelling reason to replace a commander at such a critical juncture."

Mr Panitan suggested extending Lt Gen Boonsin's service for a limited period to see through key talks or appointing a successor immediately while retaining him as a special adviser with meaningful responsibilities.