New homes for border residents

Listen to this article

Prefabricated houses are being distributed to residents whose homes were damaged in recent Thai-Cambodian border clashes in Ubon Ratchathani's Nam Yuen district. Public Relations Department

The government has begun distributing prefabricated houses to residents in Ubon Ratchathani's Nam Yuen district, whose homes were damaged during the recent skirmishes along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Monday said he has instructed Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong and Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich to oversee the rebuilding effort along the border and listen to local residents' concerns.

A preliminary survey carried out in Nam Yuen district found that more than 80 houses were damaged during the course of the conflict.

As part of the first phase of the effort, the government has built 11 prefabricated homes for residents of Moo 5, four of which have been handed over to affected residents. Each house can accommodate between two and five people, Mr Phumtham said.

To help with the rebuilding effort, well-behaved inmates from Ubon Ratchathani Central Prison were tapped to assist in repairing and demolishing damaged houses, giving them the opportunity to contribute to the community.

The announcement followed Mr Phumtham's visit to Surin on Saturday, where he visited a shelter for displaced residents at Rajamangal University of Technology and held a meeting with the governors of Surin, Si Sa Ket, Buri Ram and Ubon Ratchathani.

Mr Phumtham instructed the governors to facilitate the return of displaced villagers, assess property damage, expedite compensation for affected residents and provide allowances for security volunteers. He also ordered the Second Army Region to closely monitor the condition of the soldiers injured by landmines in Si Sa Ket.

The acting prime minister said the Foreign Affairs Ministry has lodged a protest with Cambodia and called on Phnom Penh to cooperate with the demining effort.

Separately, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has eased its temporary restrictions on the use of drones. Starting on Monday, farmers and agricultural operations can once again use drones to survey their property, under strict conditions.