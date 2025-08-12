Govt issues fake temple news alert

The government has warned against circulating false information online after a claim was made that the Fine Arts Department has authorised the demolition of ancient temples or historical sites near the Thai-Cambodian border for military purposes.

Deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak said the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has found that this false piece of information has gained public interest over the past week.

The ministry also found a report saying a Cambodian spy, who possessed drones and electronic devices for targeting the Royal Thai Air Force's Wing 5 base, had been arrested in Chanthaburi province. This claim was also confirmed to be false.

Mr Anukool emphasised that the Fine Arts Department has never supported or approved the destruction of any heritage site for military purposes or any other reason.

"Historical sites are invaluable cultural heritage, not just for Thailand but for all of humanity," said the spokesman. "Even if restoration is technically possible, it can never truly replace the historical, artistic and spiritual value of the original structures."

Mr Anukool stressed that any intentional destruction of such sites for whatever reason would be considered disrespectful to the nation and violate international conservation standards.

"Allowing such historical sites to be demolished would affect the country's image and credibility on the global stage," he added.

Mr Anukool urged the public to verify news stories before sharing them and to avoid spreading false narratives.