'Social media stirs ill feeling'

The Ta Kwai Temple is a laterite stone temple located near Chong Ta Kwai in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin. The ancient structure lies in a contested zone on the Thai-Cambodian border. Pattanapong Hirunard

False and misleading information has swirled on social media channels following the recent Thai-Cambodian border tensions, with one viral TikTok clip, in particular, emerging as a flashpoint.

The video, which appears to show nighttime firing at Prasat Ta Kwai just as the ceasefire took effect on July 28, spread rapidly across major digital platforms.

Amplified by three prominent news outlets, it has prompted public outrage in Thailand and risked deepening diplomatic strains.

Despite the military's formal denial, the unverified footage lingered in the public consciousness, spawning further distortions and speculation.

The government's slow and muted response allowed the misinformation to take root.

"The damage might not be immediate, but the clip could be weaponised in international forums like the UN or the Security Council," warned Kultida Samabuddhi, editor of Cofact Thailand, a group promoting fact-checking and media literacy.

Speaking during an interview with the Bangkok Post, Ms Kultida warned that in today's digital ecosystem, manipulated clips can be stripped of context and repurposed, and stressed that responsibility lies not only with tech companies but also with journalists.

"Anger, disgust, and distrust are spreading online, creating a hostile information environment," she said. "Such volatility invites manipulation and undermines efforts toward peaceful dialogue."

She noted that human nature often drives people toward negative or defensive interpretations, and that ongoing border tensions have amplified public suspicion. Yet fact-checking in Thailand still lacks institutional support.

Journalists are trained to report; fact-checkers to verify -- a role that demands independence, rigour, and credibility, she said.

"Everyone can act as a fact-checker. The public must learn to be patient before drawing conclusions, and to question what they see and avoid sharing it until it is verified," she said.

Nattapong Toomma, Senior Digital Content Reporter at Thai PBS Verify, described using Google Lens and Google Maps to debunk a photo which showed a Thai flag on Khao Ok Talu in Phatthalung Province.

Cambodian media misrepresented the image as being taken at the Preah Vihear Temple. His team traced the location to the ruins' base, cross-referencing AI-driven mapping data and Google Earth to confirm its true origin.

Chayanit Itthipongmaetee, Digital Verification Journalist at Agence France-Presse (AFP), reflected on the pressures of verifying reports in an era when fake news spreads globally. "Speed is the greatest challenge," she said.

"Fake news spreads as quickly as the truth, and people want instant answers. But journalists must prioritise accuracy over speed, especially with poor-quality footage."

She noted that "netizen investigators" are increasingly helping professionals trace misinformation to its source.

"This battle isn't just about speed -- it's about precision. Truth, not panic, must guide public discourse," Ms Kultida concluded