Landmine cuts off another Thai soldier’s leg

Many anti-personnel landmines were removed from areas near the Thai-Cambodian border along the lower northeast of Thailand. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

A landmine exploded and cut off a paramilitary ranger’s leg during a border patrol near an ancient temple site in Surin province Tuesday morning.

The Royal Thai Army reported that the explosion happened at 9.10am when a group of paramilitary rangers from the 2610 Paramilitary Ranger Company was patrolling near Ta Muen Thom temple ruins in Phanom Dong Rak district of the northeastern province bordering Cambodia.

The injured ranger was rushed to hospital.

The incident happened as the Thai military and government repeated their protest against Cambodia for its use of anti-personnel landmines which violated the Ottawa Treaty and showed insincerity in its ceasefire agreement with Thailand.

Recent explosions of newly laid landmines have injured 12 Thai soldiers on Thai soil near the Thai-Cambodian border, and four of them lost their legs in addition to this morning's incident.