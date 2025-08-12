Chinese man arrested for alleged durian plantation fraud in homeland

The Chinese suspect was arrested at a petrol station in Mae Rim district, Chiang Mai, on Monday. (Police photo)

A Chinese man was arrested in the northern province of Chiang Mai for allegedly fraudulent durian plantation projects announced earlier in China.

Pol Maj Gen Chairit Anurit, commander of Immigration Division 3, said the Chinese man, identified only as Long, was arrested at a petrol station in Mae Rim district of Chiang Mai on Monday.

According to the commander, the Chinese man was suspected of luring people in China into investing in bogus durian plantations in eastern provinces of Thailand. He was wanted under an arrest warrant issued in Guangzhou province.

Detectives traced the suspect from Pattaya to Bangkok and then Chiang Mai. Police brought the Chinese man to the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok for the repatriation process.