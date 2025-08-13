Government to speed up aid for civilians

Listen to this article

Prefabricated houses are being distributed to residents whose homes were damaged in recent Thai-Cambodian border clashes in Ubon Ratchathani's Nam Yuen district. (Photo: Government Public Relations Department)

The government will expedite efforts to provide financial aid to citizens affected by the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, with the move expected to be discussed at the next cabinet meeting next week, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said.

He also confirmed that there were sufficient funds available, making it unnecessary to divert money from the economic stimulus budget.

On Tuesday, Mr Julapun said discussions on increasing rehabilitation funds are underway, noting that acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has stressed the need for a thorough process. This includes identifying funding sources before the proposal is presented to the cabinet. While the pace may not satisfy everyone, the government wants to finalise the plan next week.

He emphasised that any increase in rehabilitation funds will follow due process, with proposals submitted by relevant agencies and reviewed accordingly. Disbursements so far have been made smoothly and without delays, he added.

Citing Mr Phumtham, Mr Julapun said the Comptroller General's Department may consider waiving certain regulations to speed up assistance for those whose homes and livelihoods were affected by the conflict.

He dismissed suggestions that unused funds from the government's economic stimulus budget might be reallocated, saying that it is unnecessary at this stage because there are already sufficient funds and other mechanisms in place.

On the proposed allowances for village defence volunteers in affected areas, Mr Julapun said this would depend on measures from the Interior Ministry. He declined to comment on speculation about expanding such payments nationwide.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra reportedly donated 2.6 million baht to the government's prefabricated houses project for residents whose homes were damaged during the recent skirmishes along the Thai-Cambodian border.

As part of the first phase of the recovery effort, the government has built 11 prefabricated homes for residents in Ubon Ratchathani province's Nam Yuen district.

Four of the houses, each accommodating between two and five people, have already been handed over. A preliminary survey found that more than 80 houses in the district were damaged during the course of the conflict.

To help rebuilding efforts, well-behaved Ubon Ratchathani Central Prison inmates were tapped to assist in repairing and demolishing damaged houses.