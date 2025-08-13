Probe sought into pupil attack on teacher

Narumon: Wants to establish facts

Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat has instructed the Office of the Private Education Commission (Opec) to investigate an incident at a private school in Uthai Thani in which a Matthayom 5 student assaulted a female teacher after being upset with his exam scores.

Ms Narumon said that even though the matter falls under the school's authority as a private institution, she had ordered Opec to closely monitor the case, and it has already assigned the provincial education office to work with the school.

The student was suspended after the assault. He subsequently dropped out of the school.

The teacher gave a statement to Nong Chang police.

Ms Narumon said after the facts are established, Opec secretary-general Monthon Phaksuwan will address the issue and outline solutions to prevent similar cases from happening again.

She added that the ministry cannot draw conclusions just from social media reports alone.

"Relevant agencies including the Office of the Basic Education Commission [Obec] must learn from this case to develop measures to prevent this kind of incident," she said.

Deputy Education Minister Rinthipond Varinvatchararoj said that violence against teachers should never be tolerated and expressed concern for both parties.

She said the matter should not be treated as a simple assault, and it would be thoroughly investigated to determine underlying issues such as stress, academic pressure, or other health-related problems.

She also suggested the exam and assessment system, as well as the lack of systematic mental health support in schools, be reviewed to reduce academic pressure and promote a more supportive learning environment for students and teachers.

Ms Rinthipond urged that psychologists be assigned to support the teacher, the student, and the parents while asking the media and public to respect their privacy.