Local Buddhism office in crosshairs amid alleged missing donations

Wat Phrabat Nam Phu abbot Phra Alongkot receives donations from journalists at Government House in 2009. Apichit Jinakul

Prime Minister's Office Minister Suchart Tancharoen has ordered the National Office of Buddhism (NOB) to establish a fact-finding committee to investigate the provincial NOB office overseeing Wat Phrabat Nam Phu in Lop Buri.

The move comes amid mounting allegations of missing donations, suspicious land transactions, and possible misconduct linked to the temple.

The controversy centres on Seksan Sapsubbsakul, better known as "Mor Bee" (Fortuneteller Bee), a self-proclaimed spiritual medium who has long worked with the temple, which is widely known for caring for HIV/Aids patients. Mr Seksan is accused of misappropriating 5.4 million baht in public donations.

Mr Suchart said the NOB must take a proactive role in monitoring provincial offices to prevent scandals, rather than merely responding after problems surface.

"We tend to learn about problems only after damage has been done," he said, adding that any confirmed violations will be dealt with under the law to restore public trust in the monkhood.

On Monday, Mr Seksan spent more than six hours giving testimony at the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), denying wrongdoing and claiming all donations were given directly to the abbot, Phra Ratchawisutthiprachanat, also known as Phra Alongkot.

However, CSD Deputy Commander Pol Col Anek Taosupap said that the initial evidence suggests possible fraud.

Investigators are focusing on the missing 5.4 million baht, which Mr Seksan claims was spent on temple projects, including an overseas scholarship fund and a cattle rescue programme.

More than 20 witnesses have been questioned. Some financial records bear the abbot's signature, while others do not. The investigation also uncovered 2,326 rai of temple land registered under names of individuals and entities connected to the temple. The case has been referred to the Anti-Corruption Division over potential misconduct by state officials.

Pol Col Anek stressed the case involves complex details and will take time to examine thoroughly.

While no arrest warrants have been issued yet, he noted that any asset transfers, such as property or vehicles, would leave records and could lead to further charges, including malfeasance, embezzlement, and money laundering.

He added that temple donors are being interviewed to ensure the investigation addresses all relevant issues, not just those involving Mor Bee.

Amid the scrutiny, Phra Alongkot on Tuesday cancelled three scheduled public events in Bangkok and nearby provinces. Instead, he was expected to lead reporters to inspect temple land in Nong Muang district.