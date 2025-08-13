Proposed sale of Dutch embassy site draws flak

Listen to this article

The Netherlands embassy in Bangkok. (File photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Dutch Association in Thailand has formally petitioned the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs to halt the proposed sale of the Netherlands embassy compound in Bangkok -- a unique and historically significant property located at 206 Wireless Road.

On July 30, the association delivered a letter to Remco van Wijngaarden, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Thailand, in the presence of dozens of concerned Dutch, Thai and expatriate community members. The petition, which has already gathered more than 1,000 signatures, reflects strong opposition to selling the site to local developers.

Ambassador van Wijngaarden accepted the letter from Dutch Association Chairman Willem Pentermann and said, "I am very happy to listen to you today. It is a fundamental right in every democracy to approach the authorities with your wishes."

According to the letter, opponents of the sale cite two major concerns: the property's long-term strategic value and its cultural and historical significance.

The compound includes a heritage villa recognised by the Association of Siamese Architects under the Royal Patronage of the Kingdom of Thailand and holds long-standing ties to the Thai Royal Family.

Situated in one of Bangkok's most valuable real estate areas -- with land values rising 5–8% annually -- the property is viewed as a strategic asset.

"Selling now would be a short-term fix with serious long-term consequences," said Mr Pentermann. "This is not only about heritage -- it's about strategic foresight."

The association is urging the Dutch government to conduct a transparent, long-term economic assessment and to consider alternative financing options, such as leveraging the land as collateral, before making an irreversible decision.

"We hope the ministry will not repeat the mistake made by the UK Foreign Office, which sold its historic compound on Wireless Road -- a move widely criticised and later regretted," Mr Pentermann added.

He stressed that the compound is more than just a diplomatic post -- it is a lasting symbol of the deep and enduring relationship between the Netherlands and Thailand, and a decision on its future must reflect that significance.