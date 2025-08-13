Sultan honours B.Grimm CEO

Harald Link, chairman and CEO of B.Grimm, left, is awarded the title of Dato' Sri during the birthday celebrations for His Royal Highness Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Sultan of Pahang in Malaysia, second from left.

Business tycoon Harald Link has been awarded the high-level title of "Dato' Sri" by the Sultan of Pahang, a state in Peninsular Malaysia, in recognition of his contributions to the public in the region.

Mr Link, chairman and CEO of B.Grimm, Thailand's longest-established conglomerate, was granted the accolade by HRH Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The award was presented on the occasion of His Majesty's 66th birthday, underscoring the significant role Mr Link has played in fostering international ties and advancing regional collaboration.

It also highlights B.Grimm's 147-year commitment to conducting business in Thailand with the vision of "Doing Business with Compassion in Harmony with Nature", ensuring sustainable growth for the economy, society, and the environment, the company said.

Mr Link's longstanding relationship with the Royal Family of Pahang reportedly began with their shared passion for equestrian sports and polo.

Both parties have contributed to promoting these sports in Southeast Asia, with Mr Link participating in charity polo events to support educational causes.

A key collaboration between B.Grimm and the Royal Family of Pahang has been the Save the Tigers conservation initiative, still running after over a decade, to protect endangered tiger populations in Asia. Both sides have supported sustainable conservation practices and fostered youth awareness in wildlife preservation.

B.Grimm Power said it remains committed to clean and safe energy development under its GreenLeap – Global and Green strategy, with the goal of having over 50% of its energy production from renewable sources by 2030 and reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.