Fund scandal sours legacy of once-renowned abbot

Shadow cast over Wat Phrabat Nam Phu's work to help Aids and HIV sufferers

Phra Alongkot: 'I was too trusting'

Phra Alongkot Tikkapanyo started caring for HIV/Aids patients when no one else did.

Wat Phrabat Nam Phu, in Thailand's Lop Buri province, has been a sanctuary for HIV/Aids patients since the day they were sidelined and looked down upon by society.

Today, the long-serving abbot of Wat Phrabat Nam Phu is facing a high-profile embezzlement case tied to donations at the HIV/Aids sanctuary he founded and has led for 33 years.

The donation embezzlement involves Seksan Sapsubbsakul -- known as "Bee", a fortune teller and former fundraising assistant of Wat Phrabat Nam Phu, where investigators have uncovered extensive evidence of corruption allegedly involving Mr Seksan and donors nationwide.

Kerdpol Kaewkerd, a former lawyer for the temple, told the police that the temple was not involved in the alleged misuse of donations, but added that only Mr Seksan and Phra Alongkot can clarify the matter.

Mr Kerdpol also said Phra Alongkot admitted he had approved some projects without a thorough review because of his trust in Mr Seksan.

However, Phra Alongkot insisted he warned Mr Seksan not to open a bank account under the temple name.

In 2019, Phra Alongkot was recognised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for his commitment and dedication to HIV/Aids patients. The abbot is also credited for promoting economic, social and cultural rights for the patients through his work.

Born in Ratchaburi, he began his education at Photaram Khunarak Witthayakhan School. He completed his secondary education at Debsirin School before receiving a scholarship to pursue a master's degree in mechanical engineering at the Australian National University.

At the age of 25, in 1979, he was ordained at Wat Bowonniwet Vihara under the monastic title Tikkapanyo and later spent around six or seven years practising meditation at Tham Khao Khiao in the Wat Phrabat Nam Phu area.

In 1988, he was invited by fellow monks to take up residence during Buddhist Lent at Wat Phrabat Nam Phu, which at that time had no abbot.

With the "sharp wisdom" of his monastic name, he began caring for PLHAs (People Living with HIV/Aids) and providing HIV/Aids education in 1992.

His decision was controversial at the time, with some openly questioning whether it was appropriate for the temple to raise donations and build facilities for sufferers.

The work, however, gained support from Thais as well as His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great's mother, HRH Princess Srinagarindra The Princess Mother, who donated 300,000 baht to set up the Dhammaraksa Foundation, which oversees the temple's affairs.

In 2004, the arrival of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs raised doubts about whether HIV/Aids patients still needed a sanctuary like Wat Phrabat Nam Phu.

Some even claimed irregularities between the donations and the temple's spending on medicines.

Phra Alongkot, however, argued that the temple is a shelter for those who had nowhere else to go, and that, in fact, some HIV/Aids patients are resistant to ARV medication.

"I am not campaigning for people to come to my temple, but not everyone has a home. Some were thrown out on the streets -- where would you expect them to go?" he said.

"The temple does not need to justify itself by using sick people. People would donate money to us anyway."

Indeed, Wat Phrabat Nam Phu has turned into an empire.

It covers almost 3,000 rai. There is a clinic, a school and a museum where the mummified corpses of dead patients are displayed to illustrate the fragility of human life.

Construction of a new 20-million-baht building is due to be completed in January to support an additional 50 patients. His temple is currently looking after over 150 patients and over a thousand orphans.

Wat Phrabat Nam Phu is open to the general public, and over 100,000 people visit the temple every year to observe its mission to raise awareness and instil compassion for PLHAs.

Phra Alongkot has received the Mahidol Waranusorn Award, graciously bestowed by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, the Dhamma Chakra Pillar Award, graciously bestowed by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, the Candlelight of the Heart Award, graciously presented by Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali Krom Muen Sutthananarinat, the Kindness Award of the Year 2004, graciously bestowed by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother. as well as the Good Citizen Award from the Rotary Club, the Outstanding Citizen Award from the Lions Club, and the Social Service for Virtue Award from Bangkok News Agency.