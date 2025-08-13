Waterspout off Patong beach prompts warnings

The waterspout forms off Patong Beach in Kathu district, Phuket, on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET — A waterspout appeared off Patong beach in Kathu district on Wednesday morning prompted warnings of the need to stay alert during the rainy season.

The waterspout was seen between 8am and 9am. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury this time, but authorities emphasized the need to be wary.

These towering, tornado-like columns of water linking sea and sky occur when warm, moist air over water rises quickly, spirals and develops into a thunderstorm cloud with intense rotation.

Typically seen over the sea or large lakes, waterspouts can pack winds of 100-225 kilometres per hour - strong enough to capsize small vessels, whip up large waves and trigger heavy rain.

They are more common during the rainy season due to the prevalence of warm, moist air - especially during intense thunderstorms. For this reason, sea travel during the rainy months (roughly May to October in Thailand) requires extra caution against waterspouts.

If you see a waterspout return to shore immediately, avoid being at sea or near the coastline during thunderstorms and be sure to wear a life jacket if out on a boat.

Fortunately, waterspouts are relatively short-lived, usually lasting no more than 30 minutes. With proper observation, accidents and injuries can be avoided.