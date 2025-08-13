Sam Rainsy says Cambodian criminal-wealth could buy hundreds of F-16s

Exiled Cambodian opposition party founder Sam Rainsy. (Photo: Sam Rainsy Facebook account)

Criminals operating in Cambodia are raking in about US$19 billion a year according to exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy, who pointed out that is enough to buy 292 F-16 fighter jets.

Sam Rainsy posted the information on his Facebook account on Wednesday.

He said, "US$19 billion per year is the income of criminals in Cambodia. A new F-16 costs US$65 million, so with US$19 billion you could buy about 292 F-16s."

The outspoken Cambodian politician currently lives in exile in France and has recently criticised the Cambodian army’s performance and demanded disclosure of the actual number of soldiers killed in the clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border.

He criticised the Cambodian army for missing its targets when firing BM-21 rockets that struck Thai civilian areas. He also pointed out that Thai air force F-16s had been accurate in hitting Cambodian military targets.

In June, Sam Rainsy attacked Hun Sen over his recent outbursts against Thailand, saying it was not rooted in patriotism but in fear of the potential collapse of a regime “deeply entangled with international criminal networks”.

“Hun Sen’s current fury toward Thailand stems not from national pride, but from the growing threat to the illicit revenue streams that sustain his power — namely, criminal syndicates controlled by the Chinese mafia and operating along Cambodia’s borders," Sam Rainsy said in a statement posted on his X account on June 28.

"These networks are now facing an unprecedented crackdown by Thai authorities,” he said.

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen has responded to the criticism with personal barbs aimed at his long-time political rival.

His posts included, “Why is there a Cambodian who praises the invading Thai army and insults the Cambodian army instead? Is he human or animal? Is he a patriot or a traitor?”