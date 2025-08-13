Hundreds of unexploded Cambodian rockets, shells cleared from border provinces

Listen to this article

Experts from the Thailand Mine Action Centre and the Thai military with an unexploded explosive device found in a border province attacked by Cambodian forces. (Photo: special Operations Centre for Thai Cambodian Border Situations Management)

An 11-day operation by the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) has dealt with 483 live rounds fired by Cambodia that failed to explode when landing on Thai soil during the recent clashes on the border in four provinces.

Fifteen TMAC teams coordinated with army explosive ordnance disposal units and provincial police in the clearance of the unexploded munitions fired by Cambodia since Aug 1.

TMAC director Gen Saksith Sangchanin said 483 live rounds had been dealt with near the border in the four attacked provinces - unexploded BM-21 rockets, artillery shells, mortar rounds and other munitions.

Surin province had the most, including 206 BM-21 rockets, followed by Si Sa Ket, Buri Ram and Ubon Ratchathani.

The operation was continuing to ensure the safety of civilians, most of whom had returned home since the two countries signed a 13-point ceasefire plan on Aug 7.

Any suspicious objects found in or near the conflict areas should be immediately reported to the authorities, the TMAC director said.