Phumtham confirms Thai soldiers' right to self defence against landmines

It's clear Cambodia is not intent on peace, says acting PM

A bomb expert removes a landmine near the border in Surin's Phanom Dong Rak district, where a Thai soldier lost his leg to an anti-personnel mine on Tuesday. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

The Thai government will again complain to the United Nations about Cambodia's use of anti-personnel land mines in contravention of the Ottawa Treaty, acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Wednesday

He was also adamant that Thai troops have every right to respond in self defence to such attacks.

Mr Phumtham said at Government House on Wednesday that international treaties and laws alllow soldiers to take action to defend themselves.

“Regarding the military’s remark that they will act in self-defence, I think that is in accordance with international treaties and laws,” Mr Phumtham said.

He was responding to the latest landmine explosion, near Ta Muen Thom temple ruins in Surin province on Tuesday, when a Thai paramilitary ranger lost a leg.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would send another complaint to the UN about Cambodia’s use of anti-personnel landmines.

“The use of landmines certainly violates the Ottawa Treaty. This will be the subject of a complaint to the UN... . The UN has a process for subsequent action,” the acting prime minister said.

“It is clear that Cambodia is not intent on peace,” he said.

Mr Phumtham also commented on the 2nd Army Region’s request posted on Facebook for donations of barbed wire.

He said the 2nd Army could request support from the government’s central contingency fund, and the government would approve it. The request made through Facebook could create misunderstanding, the acting prime minister said.

“The government confirms that it is time to strengthen the forces that are protecting our national sovereignty. This government has no objection, and has prepared contingency funding for this purpose,” Mr Phumtham said.

Soldiers are installing barbed wire along the border in contested areas, marking out the boundary between Thailand and Cambodia.