‘Uncle Phol’ sentenced to 26 years in toddler’s death

Chaiphol Wipha, widely known as “Uncle Phol”, became a minor celebrity following the disappearance of his 3-year-old niece but was later convicted of causing her death. (Photo: ลุงพลป้าแต๋น แฟมิลี่)

MUKDAHAN - The Court of Appeal on Wednesday increased the prison sentence of Chaiphol Wipha, widely known as “Uncle Phol”, to 26 years for the death of three-year-old Orawan “Nong Chompoo” Wongsricha in Mukdahan in 2020.

The court found him guilty of premeditated murder, abducting a child and concealing a body. The lower court had sentenced him to a total of 20 years in the case that had gripped the country for weeks.

Chaiphol’s wife Somporn “Pa Taen” Lappho, the child’s aunt, was acquitted, with the appeal court upholding the lower court’s ruling in her favour.

The case began in May 2020, when Nong Chompoo disappeared from her home in Kok Kork village in Dong Luang district of Mukdahan. She was found dead a few days later on Phu Pha Yon mountain, about two kilometres from her home.

In December 2023, the Mukdahan Provincial Court sentenced Chaiphol to 20 years for recklessness causing death and child abduction, and ordered him to pay compensation to the girl’s family.

Thursday’s ruling increased his sentence to 26 years, reflecting the more serious convictions for of premeditated murder and concealing a body.

The Nong Chompoo case sparked a media frenzy, with two TV channels treating it like a reality show, with daily updates for months. The investigation took more than a year.

Chaiphol, a rubber tapper and hired hand, always insisted on his innocence and many who followed the case believed him. He became a minor celebrity and reportedly received huge donations and was even hired as a product presenter.

At one point he and his wife, the sister of Nong Chompoo’s mother, had their own YouTube channel, with more than 350,000 followers.