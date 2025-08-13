Cameroonian teacher found dead in Surat Thani

The dead teacher was lying on the floor under a thin blanket. (Photo: Khiri Rat Nikhom police)

SURAT THANI - An English teacher from Cameroon was found dead in his room after he failed to show up for work at the school where he was employed on Wednesday morning.

His death was reported to Khiri Rat Nikhom district police about 8.30am.

The man was identified as "Mr Bertrand", a 27-year-old Cameroonian teacher of English at Baan Tha Khanon School.

Police said when Mr Bertrand did not show up for work someone was sent to check his room, where he was found dead. He was lying on the floor beside his bed, covered with a thin blanket, as if asleep.

Police said there were no signs of a struggle, assault or forced entry. His death may be related to an underlying medical condition.

Forensic officers were examining the room. An autopsy will determine the actual cause of death.

His full name was withheld pending notification of relatives in the Republic of Cameroon.