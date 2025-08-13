Pregnant student among four trapped in lift

Listen to this article

PHATTHALUNG - Four female students, including one who is seven months pregnant, were trapped inside a malfunctioning lift at a college for almost an hour after staff prevented rescue workers from intervening, citing concerns over potential damage to the equipment.

The incident began at 11.20am on Tuesday, when the group got in the elevator to go to the fourth floor of the building in central Phatthalung. The lift stalled between the first and second floors, prompting the students to call local rescue services for help.

Upon arrival, Phatthalung rescue officers learned that one of those trapped was pregnant and might be at risk. They began preparing to open the lift, but a lecturer intervened, instructing them to stop.

The lecturer insisted that only the college’s designated lift technician should carry out the work, arguing that an emergency opening could cause damage and leave the institution unable to afford repairs.

The situation escalated when the pregnant student’s mother arrived to find her daughter still trapped. Visibly distressed, she questioned why property was being prioritised over human safety.

Rescue workers, unwilling to prolong the ordeal, contacted a hospital lift technician for assistance. However, the college’s own technician eventually arrived about 30 minutes later and took around 10 minutes to fix the problem. The lift was then safely opened, freeing the four students without injury.

One of the students later told reporters that although it had been a public holiday, they had come to campus to prepare for an upcoming sports event. She added that the same lift had a history of frequent malfunctions but remained in service without any warning signs posted.