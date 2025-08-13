Thailand urges Cambodia to stop using landmines

Mines placed in contested border areas a threat to Cambodian citizens’ safety as well, says spokesman

A Thai bomb disposal expert collects a landmine in a border area of Thailand recently. (Photo: 2nd Army Region)

The Thai government has urged Cambodia to stop using landmines in border areas in order to protect people, including Cambodian citizens, from further harm.

Concern is growing about the number of landmines laid in border areas, as Cambodia has rejected Thailand’s requests to participate in mine clearance, said Rear Adm Surasant Kongsiri, spokesman for the government’s Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation.

“Cambodian soldiers are laying a considerable number of landmines,” he said on Wednesday. “Landmines threaten not only military and security personnel but also fellow citizens of both countries.”

Thailand has asked the Asean Regional Mine Action Center (Armac) to support landmine clearance along the border in order to restore safety as soon as possible, he said, adding that the Armac director was a Cambodian.

Thirteen Thai soldiers have been injured, with five of them each losing a leg, in five explosions of Cambodian-laid landmines since July 16.

Rear Adm Surasant said Thai soldiers would use technology to protect themselves from landmines during their patrols. He also said that Cambodia was strengthening its positions along the border but the movement has happened at an acceptable distance, in compliance with the countries’ ceasefire agreement.