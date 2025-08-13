Millions of meth pills seized from sealed warehouse

Police find 12 sacks containing five million meth pills crammed into a four-door Chevrolet pickup parked inside a rented warehouse in Sakon Nakhon's Kham Ta Kla district on Wednesday. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

SAKON NAKHON - Police have seized five million methamphetamine pills from a pickup truck parked in a rented, shuttered warehouse in Kham Ta Kla district of this upper northeastern province.

Investigators from Provincial Police Region 4 executed a search warrant at a warehouse at Moo 16 village in tambon Kham Ta Kla about 2pm on Wednesday.

They found 12 sacks containing about five million meth pills inside a four-door Chevrolet pickup with Sa Kaeo licence plates, Pol Maj Gen Phumphat Phattarasriwongchai, chief of the region’s investigation division.said.

The vehicle’s seats had been removed to make room for the drugs. The pickup truck was in the warehouse and the doors to the building were shut tight.

The drugs were seized and taken to Kham Ta Kla police station for further examination. Police said the 5 million pills were worth about one billion baht on the street.

Pol Maj Gen Phumphat said the operation followed information gleaned over the long holiday weekend about a criminal network smuggling drugs inside Thailand from the Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo.

The drugs were transported in a pickup truck for storage at Kham Ta Kla, before being moved further into the country.

Police initially suspected traffickers were renting a local resort or a house for use as drug storehouse. Their suspicions later turned the rented warehouse in Kham Ta Kla municipality. The owner, a Thai woman, had cooperated with the inspection.

According to the warehouse owner, an 18-year-old man from Sakon Nakhon had rented the premises for 2,500 baht a month, claiming he planned to open a car repair shop.

He paid two months’ rent in advance but never opened the shop and behaved suspiciously, the warehouse owner said. He had informed the police of his suspicions.

Police identified the suspect and confirmed the pickup's licence plates were genuine and registered to an owner in Sa Kaeo province with a police record of drug offences.

The seized drugs and pickup truck have been handed over to Kham Ta Kla police. Authorities are expanding their investigation.