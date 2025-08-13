‘Giant mosquito’ fears dispelled in Chaiyaphum

Listen to this article

Crane flies, sometimes nicknamed “long-legged mosquitoes” or “spider flies”, have caused a stir in Chaiyaphum province. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - Public health officials have reassured residents of Chaiyaphum province after reports of unusually large mosquito-like insects turned out to be harmless crane flies.

Villagers in Kok Sa Ard, in Nong Bua Rawe district of the northeastern province, recently spotted insects with long, slender legs resembling mosquitoes or spiders, and wings similar to those of mosquitoes.

Having never seen such insects before, the residents feared they might pose a danger to children or the community and reported their concerns to the local office of the Department of Disease Prevention and Control.

Dr Taweechai Visanuyothin, the director of the office, said on Wednesday that an investigation confirmed the insects were crane flies, not “giant mosquitoes” as feared.

Crane flies have notably long and fragile legs relative to their body size, measuring anywhere between 6 and 60 millimetres depending on the species.

They are sometimes nicknamed “long-legged mosquitoes” or “spider flies”.

Their larvae live in soil or water, feeding on decaying plants, animals or plant roots. Adults live only a few days to two weeks and are found worldwide, often in damp environments such as riverbanks, grasslands, open forests and gardens.

The insects are harmless to humans and animals, do not feed on blood, and instead consume nectar and dew. Crane fly larvae can even benefit the ecosystem by preying on mosquito larvae.

Dr Taweechai urged the public not to panic. “Although they resemble mosquitoes, crane flies do not bite, suck blood or transmit diseases, and they do not cause a nuisance to people,” he said.

For more information, the public can contact the Department of Disease Control hotline on 1422.