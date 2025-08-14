Rice farmers to receive B40bn in aid

The National Rice Policy and Management Committee yesterday approved a budget of 40 billion baht to support 4.6 million rice farmer households.

Speaking as the committee's chairman after the meeting yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said the funds will cover 2025 off-season rice and the 2025/2026 main crop at a rate of 1,000 baht per rai, capped at 10 rai per household.

More than 7 billion baht will be allocated for 2025 off-season rice paddies, and over 37 billion baht for the 2025/2026 main crop.

Funding will be allocated from the government's 2026 fiscal budget, he said.

Mr Pichai said such support is necessary because the global economic slowdown last year affected Thailand's economy, while this year, several countries -- particularly India -- have exported rice to the global market, putting downward pressure on international prices.

He said the government is working to adjust rice varieties to match market demand and reduce rice cultivation areas, with a gradual reduction in price support. The plan is to phase out rice price support over the next 10 years.

"In 2023, the committee decided not to support rice prices financially and encouraged farmers to switch to higher-yield varieties.

"However, such adjustments cannot happen in a short time, so in years when rice prices fall, government support is still necessary," Mr Pichai said.