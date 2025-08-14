Maris asks UN for probe on landmine

A village headman inspects the damage to her family's house in Kap Choeng district, Surin province. CHUMCHON KHON SURIN FACEBOOK PAGE

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa has reached out directly to the United Nations secretary-general and Japan's foreign minister, urging an international investigation into Cambodia's violations of the Ottawa Convention following the latest landmine incident, which severely injured a ranger on Tuesday.

One military ranger lost his foot after stepping on a landmine while patrolling with six others in the Chong Chup Tamok area of Surin on Tuesday.

The explosion came just days after an incident on Saturday in Si Sa Ket, where three Thai soldiers stepped on a mine during a routine patrol.

Mr Maris said he spoke by phone with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Tuesday to ask that mechanisms under the Ottawa Convention be used to investigate Cambodia's actions. The convention's secretariat has since replied in writing.

He will also brief donor countries Friday about Cambodia's rejection of Thailand's mine-clearance proposal, raised during the General Border Committee meeting.

Nikorndej Balankura, a Thai foreign ministry spokesman, said Friday's briefing will also urge donor countries and international organisations to carefully review their assistance to Cambodia.

He said the ministry and other agencies will arrange a site visit for representatives from these donor countries and international organisations to observe the damage on the ground, providing details and information about the landmine incidents on Saturday.

Mr Maris said he also spoke with his Malaysian and Singaporean counterparts about using the Asean framework to pressure Cambodia to cooperate on mine clearance.

He said Thailand had repeatedly protested against Cambodia's actions in meetings with the UN chief and the Japanese foreign minister, who is the current chair of the Ottawa Convention.

Mr Maris also said Cambodia has no evidence to support its claims of Thai violations of its sovereignty.

In contrast, Bangkok has clear proof of Cambodian provocations and mine-laying, he said responding to questions about Cambodia's protest letter to the UN on Monday.