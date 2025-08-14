B8.9bn cut from budget bill: govt

Listen to this article

Rukchanok Srinork, an opposition MP from the People's Party, right, speaks during the three-day budget bill debate that began on Wednesday at parliament to review the 3.78-trillion-baht annual budget. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavichira, who chairs the special budget scrutiny committee, told the House of Representatives on Wednesday that the committee has cut the proposed budget by 8.92 billion baht.

The House began its second and third readings of the 2026 fiscal budget bill, totalling 3.78 trillion baht. Mr Pichai said this revision aims to better align government spending with national priorities, strategic plans, and current economic realities. "The committee's revisions are guided by the need to ensure fiscal discipline and good governance, while supporting key missions across agencies," he said. The government's strategic plans, including its national strategy, national economic and social development plan, and other frameworks were taken into account, he said.

The changes reflected the evolving economic landscape, with indicators suggesting the economy in the 2026 fiscal year may slow more than previously anticipated. This could affect both government revenue and expenditure. In total, the committee cut the proposed budget by 8.92 billion baht, Mr Pichai said. Funds have been reallocated to agencies, including the central fund for emergency or contingency reserves, the Digital Government Development Agency, the Fiscal Policy Office, and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

Weera Theeraphatranon, a member of the budget committee, said reliance on deficit budgeting poses a challenge for the country's fiscal future. He said the 2026 fiscal budget includes a projected deficit of 860 billion baht, with revenue put at 2.92 trillion baht. Mr Weera questioned the assumptions underlying these projections, particularly the forecast that Thailand's economy would grow between 1.3% and 3.3% in the next fiscal year.

"In my view, actual economic growth is likely to fall well below these estimates," he said. "This means the revenue projections are overly optimistic and could lead to the depletion of the treasury reserves." He said such overestimations would necessitate drawing on reserve funds, followed by the need to allocate future budgets to replenish them -- creating a recurring financial strain.

Sirikanya Tansakun, a list-MP from the People's Party, said while it is unusual to propose budget cuts during periods of economic crisis and border tension, the fragile state of the economy necessitates a more cautious fiscal stance. "In times like these, we must 'save our ammunition' for when it is truly needed," she said.