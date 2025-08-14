Thailand looks to expand foreign labour pool

Government considers looking at four more countries anid exodus of Cambodians

Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit says expanding the labour pool would ensure businesses can continue operations smoothly, even during unexpected disruptions such as the ongoing border conflict with Cambodia.

The Ministry of Labour aims to expand the pool of foreign workers to eight nationalities to address labour shortages caused by unrest along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit said on Wednesday that authorities have proposed allowing additional workers from countries such as Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Thailand currently has memoranda of understanding with four countries — Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam — to supply workers to Thai employers.

“The expansion to eight nationalities will allow us to bring in workers during emergencies, avoiding delays from the MoU process, which can take 2–3 months,” said Mr Pongkawin.

Expanding the labour pool would ensure businesses can continue their operations smoothly, even during unexpected disruptions such as the ongoing border conflict that has resulted in a mass exodus of Cambodian workers.

The Ministry of Labour says at least 100,000 Cambodian workers, about 30,000 of them holding legal work permits, have returned home via immigration channels recently. Anecdotal evidence from employers and others puts the actual figure at up to 500,000.

As a result, many businesses have reported labour shortages. The ministry is collecting requests from employers nationwide and aims to allow around 42,000 new foreign workers, distributing them fairly across all sectors.

Mr Pongkawin said he hoped the Cambodian labour shortage could be solved within two months through workforce management. The ministry would ensure fairness for all employers and workers, while maintaining strict adherence to labour regulations, he said.