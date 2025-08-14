Few kids turn up as border schools reopening

The first day of school in the border districts on Wednesday was marked by anxiety and near-empty classrooms, with fewer than 40% of students showing up.

Parents remain fearful following a landmine explosion that cost a Thai paramilitary soldier one of his legs near the Ta Muean Thom temple in Surin's Phanom Dong Rak district on Tuesday.

Schools in several border districts in Surin, including Phanom Dong Rak, Kap Choeng, Sangkha, and Buachet, reopened. However, many schools near the frontline, such as Ban Dan School in Kap Choeng district, which is near the Chong Chom border crossing, postponed classes until at least Friday, opting for online classes during this period instead. In Buri Ram's Ban Kruat district, Nikom Sang Ton Eng 8 School reopened for the first time since closing on July 24, but attendance was under 40% as parents remained concerned about safety following the explosion.

Acting Sub-Lieutenant Thanu Wongchinda, secretary-general of the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec), said that of the 751 schools initially closed due to border clashes, 736 have reopened, with 15 still shut pending security clearance.

He said Obec is preparing alternative classes for affected students, using methods similar to those during the Covid-19 pandemic, including onsite learning in safe areas, DLTV broadcasts, online classes, on-demand classes via applications and take-home worksheets.

Privy Councillor Gen Dapong Ratanasuwan has met Obec officials to discuss solutions while Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat has instructed the schools to prioritise the safety of their personnel and students, and reopen only when it is safe.

Meanwhile, residents near the Thai-Cambodian border have expressed growing fears of renewed conflict following the landmine incident, while there have been rumours about Cambodian military reinforcements during the ceasefire period.

Some community leaders have advised residents to pack essentials in case of emergency evacuation. Although no further clashes were reported overnight or by Wednesday morning, many families began leaving border areas for safer locations such as their relatives' homes, temples or resorts.