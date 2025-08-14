MRTA to speed up bidding on four lines

Listen to this article

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) plans to accelerate bidding for four electric rail projects valued at more than 128 billion baht to improve connectivity and access.

MRTA governor Gardphajon Udomdhammabhakdi said the routes, mostly feeder lines, are the Brown Line (Khae Rai-Bung Kum), the Grey Line (Watcharaphon-Thong Lor), the Light Blue Line (Din Daeng-Sathon) and the Silver Line (Bang Na-Suvarnabhumi).

He said the 42-billion-baht Brown Line project, which underwent an environmental impact assessment study, is under review due to the government's 20-baht flat fare policy and the redesign of the N2 section of the third-stage expressway which runs along the route.

The study will wrap up this year and be submitted to cabinet for approval early next year. Bidding is expected late next year.

Mr Gardphajon said the Brown Line, which stretches 22 kilometres with 20 stations, will be the first of the four routes.

The three other projects were transferred from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

The BMA conducted a partial study of the Grey Line and the Silver Line but the MRTA will undertake an updated feasibility and environmental reviews to reflect current conditions, he said.

However, the BMA did not undertake any work on the Light Blue Line and the MRTA plans to study the route once the other two lines make a start, he said.

Mr Gardphajon insisted all new electric train routes will join the 20-baht flat rate scheme.

The 27.85-billion-baht Grey Line is a 16.25 km route with 15 stations.

The 43.92-billion-baht Silver Line is a 18.30 km route with 14 stops.

The Light Blue Line spans 6.7 km with nine stations with a budget of 14.73 billion baht.

The BMA confirmed its decision to transfer its three new electric rail projects to the government in February last year, saying it would be more suitable for the projects to be developed and operated by the Transport Ministry.