EC told to speed up probe into alleged vote-rigging

A group of candidates on the reserve list of senators has accused the Election Commission (EC) of dragging its feet on an investigation into alleged vote-rigging in the 2024 Senate election and have demanded an explanation for the hold-up.

Akarawat Phongthanachalitkul, a reserve senator who led the group on a visit to the EC's headquarters yesterday, said they needed to know why the commission had yet to forward its findings -- reportedly implicating 136 senators in alleged election fraud -- to the court.

"We're here today to ask the EC the same question many others are asking -- who the EC is actually serving?" he said.

"The EC's sluggish response is causing damage to the nation. And with clear evidence of election fraud already in hand, why is the EC still intentionally delaying the case?"

The EC, the group said, could be considered complicit with the accused senators in violating Section 113 of the constitution, which prohibits senators from favouring or allowing themselves to be influenced by political parties or groups.

Mr Akarawat also questioned why a group of senators calling themselves "independent" had stopped short of pushing for the removal of the 136 under investigation.

The EC said yesterday that its earlier reference to an eight-month maximum investigation period does not mean the case will take that long without a valid reason.

Its chairman, Itthiporn Boonpracong, said on July 18 that the preliminary probe was allotted up to 60 days, followed by a 90-day review by a sub-committee, with the main committee expected to reach a final decision within 90 days of receiving the sub-committee's findings.

The EC said the investigation is in the review phase. Mr Itthiporn said legal proceedings are conducted strictly in accordance with regulations, free from any external pressure. If necessary, cases can be completed faster than the prescribed timeframe.

Meanwhile, activist Srisuwan Janya yesterday submitted a petition to the National Anti-Corruption Commission against nine senators who allegedly pressured 21 others into signing a petition seeking a Constitutional Court order to disqualify the 136 senators under suspicion.

This move followed revelations from two of the 21 senators, who said they had never been part of the move and that their signatures were forged.