Police vow transparency in temple donation probe

Pol Lt Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew

The investigation into the donation embezzlement case at HIV/Aids hospice temple Wat Phrabat Nam Phu in Lop Buri province will be conducted transparently, says Deputy Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew.

A meeting of the committee to protect and suppress threats to Buddhism was held yesterday to discuss the police probe. Pol Lt Gen Jaroonkiat said the case is sensitive because it involves people's faith.

"The probe will cover the donation money and the 2,700-rai of the temple land. We intend to untangle issues that have been there for over 30 years with transparency and without interference," he said.

A picture of what has happened with the alleged embezzlement of the donations should be clearer in 1-2 weeks, he said.

The goal of the police is to make sure the donations people make are appropriately used, Pol Lt Gen Jaroonkiat added.

The donation embezzlement involves Seksan Sapsubbsakul, alias "Mor Bee", a self-proclaimed spiritual medium who has long worked with the temple as a former fundraising assistant.

Mr Seksan is accused of misappropriating 5.4 million baht in public donations.

Phra Khru Alongkot, long-serving abbot and founder of the shelter for people with HIV/Aids, and related individuals, will be summoned to provide information.

Since its founding in 1992, the shelter has been accused of using sick people to attract donations.

Phra Khru Alongkot earlier told the media that Mr Seksan used to bring two types of documents for him to sign -- documents for receiving donations and documents for charity project proposals. He said he didn't read the documents carefully when he signed them because he trusted Mr Seksan.