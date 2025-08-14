Military funds 'never withheld'

Listen to this article

Thai soldiers lay concertina wire in a border area in the lower Northeast bordering Cambodia early this month. Second Army Region

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has addressed public concerns after the Second Army Region posted an appeal for donations of large quantities of concertina wire.

The request followed an incident in which a Thai soldier became the fifth to lose a leg to newly planted landmines allegedly laid by Cambodian forces.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Phumtham, who is also a deputy prime minister and the interior minister, said no such request for concertina wire had ever been submitted to him and stressed the government has never withheld funding from the military.

"Requests for additional equipment can be submitted to the armed forces and the army commander," he said. "What has been requested so far -- whether budget or personnel -- has been fully approved. The government has not obstructed anything related to strengthening our troops in defending the nation's sovereignty."

He added that he would call the Second Army Region commander directly to reiterate the government is ready to grant immediate approval if anything is in short supply.

The controversy arose after the Second Army Region requested financial support for concertina wire with a 100cm diameter "to help protect Thailand's sovereignty" in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The post quickly drew a flood of comments such as: "No support from the government", "Doesn't the government have to fund this?" and "What is the government doing?"

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree later said both the government and the military have sufficient budgets.

However, due to the urgent need for the wire in four border provinces -- Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Buri Ram -- the Second Army Region opted to seek donations instead.

He said procurement rules require at least a month to complete the purchase.