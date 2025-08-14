Tougher security at airport

Security at Ubon Ratchathani Airport has been beefed up with new measures introduced including the banning of drones being flown in its vicinity and more frequent security patrols, Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said.

She issued the directives during a visit to the airport on Tuesday to inspect progress on its plan to upgrade to an international airport and a new aviation hub in the Northeast. This comes amid tension along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Ubon Ratchathani province shares borders with Cambodia in Nam Yuen and Nam Khun districts.

Meanwhile, Danai Ruengsorn, director-general of the Department of Airports (DoA), said the airport is equipped with a video conferencing system that is now linked to the DoA's central security monitoring system.

This allows it to receive immediate assistance from the military in urgent situations, such as evacuations.

Currently, the airport can handle up to 1,050 passengers per hour, or about 3 million annually. Its 3-kilometre-long runway can accommodate up to six flights per hour, while its aprons can handle up to 230 aircraft carrying between 180 and 350 passengers per day.

It operates on average nine domestic flights from Don Mueang Airport and two from Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The airport is procuring a dual-view X-ray system, among other security upgrades.