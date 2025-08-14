Thai universities go global in rankings

Outlets race to attract foreign students and offer more exchanges as competition heats up

Chulalongkorn University academic staff met their peers at The Universiti Malaya, Malaysia's oldest higher education institution, in Kuala Lumpur recently to deepen ties and engage in student and staff exchange programmes. Photo: Jitsiree Thongnoi

In the heart of Bangkok, the campus of Chulalongkorn University, Thailand's oldest university, is becoming more international as it welcomes an increasing number of foreign students every year.

There are currently about 3,200 such students, representing a growing share of the university's 41,000-plus students across all academic programmes and levels, and the institution is committed to welcoming even more students from around the world.

"Universities everywhere have found it more challenging to attract students," said Prof Parichart Sthapitanonda, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Social Outreach, Chulalongkorn University.

"So we have tried to increase mobility among students and staff. We recently also came up with a 3+1 academic programme at the faculty of law, where undergraduate students will spend the first three years in Bangkok and the last year at a university abroad, in the end obtaining two degrees from two universities."

Despite being Thailand's top institution for a 14th consecutive year in terms of academic reputation, according to QS World University Rankings, Chulalongkorn University is not exempt from the competition that has defined higher education in Southeast Asia and the rest of the world as of late.

Across the border in Malaysia, the air at Universiti Malaya, the oldest higher-education institution in Malaysia, buzzes with similar ambition. Prof Yahaya Bin Ahmad expressed his vision during a meeting with visiting delegates from Chulalongkorn University. "Our undergraduates must travel abroad at least once before graduation," he says.

"We will provide financial assistance to encourage students to go abroad," he added. That would coincide with plans to exchange staff and students with Chulalongkorn University more often. Both universities aim not only to deepen ties but also to learn how to navigate a new era where Southeast Asia no longer goes under the radar for international students.

REGIONAL RISE

For years, global education was dominated by Western institutions. But now, eyes are turning east.

Southeast Asia -- once considered a secondary player in the global education market -- is stepping up. Thailand and Malaysia, in particular, are emerging as serious contenders. They're affordable, safe, culturally rich and increasingly competitive in world university rankings.

In 2024, the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings recognised 19 Thai universities, with eight climbing the ranks.

Chulalongkorn University placed 117th in Asia, followed closely by Mahidol University in 139th and King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi in 192nd position.

Universiti Malaya ranked globally for the first time in the 2014 edition of the QS World University at 167.

Fast forward to 2019, and the university broke into the Top 100 before later managing to break into the Top 60 in the 2021 edition.

Janelle Torres, Research Manager, South East Asia at ISC Research, a UK-based intelligence institution focusing on the global international schools market, said universities and various industries are collaborating to "step up their presence in high-impact academic journals while building strategic partnerships at home and abroad."

"For instance, Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS has signed agreements with a leading Vietnamese tech company, while Curtin University Malaysia is also boosting research and student exchange.

"Meanwhile, Universiti Malaya has established MoUs with top institutions such as the University of Tokyo, Chulalongkorn University and global industry players like Schneider Electric," she said.

In recent years, Ms Torres said universities in Thailand have become more strategic in aligning with global ranking criteria, "focusing on key academic areas by improving research output to increase international visibility."

"Many have introduced a wider range of English-taught programmes aimed at students from China, India, the Middle East, and Africa.

"Many have dedicated international offices to actively support recruitment and partnerships, and some universities are forming partnerships or are Chinese-owned with a goal of bringing more students from China," she said.

STUDENT, STAFF MOBILITY

At Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), staff realise that ranking is "a benchmark for our academic and institutional quality," said Muhammad Syafiq Farhan Boo Omar Boo, Head of Mobility at UPM's PUTRA International Centre.

The university was ranked 158th by the QS World University in 2024, before climbing to 148th in 2025. It projects it will be ranked 134th next year.

Part of that effort is to create a robust flow of both inbound and outbound students.

In 2024 alone, UPM hosted over 3,200 inbound students from more than 20 countries. Over 1,900 UPM students travelled abroad this year for exchanges, internships, research and conferences.

"These outbound experiences help build globally minded graduates who act as international ambassadors for the university and Malaysia," said Mr Muhammad.

"Students are given ownership of their experiences. They organise and lead programmes, form committees, pitch project proposals and secure external funding or sponsorship. This student-led model fosters leadership and independence. That is why we have a very high number of students participating every year," he said.

There is a strong intra-Asean flow, Ms Torres said. She said countries like Singapore and Malaysia attract many Chinese students, due to classes that are offered in English and a wide use of Mandarin in daily life.

Students from countries like Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand often move within the region to pursue higher education in countries known for stronger universities and more developed education systems.

Beyond that, students from other countries are attracted to Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines due to the widespread use of English, which is considered a key advantage both for academic success and for language immersion.

TURNING OUTWARD

Countries in Asia have come up with public roadmaps to turn their nations into an education hub and to attract a larger pool of students.

Ms Torres from ISC Research said Malaysia's Education Blueprint (2015–2025) aims to attract international students by promoting transnational education through branch campuses and emphasising English-medium instruction.

"In Singapore, an early 2000s initiative aimed to make the country a leading education hub by creating top global universities and attracting international students. While the government later shifted focus towards local needs and maintaining quality, Singaporean universities continue to actively promote themselves to international students," she said.

Attracting international students also means attracting talent to the country.

"Many international students who complete their studies here go on to pursue postgraduate studies or work in Malaysia, often as expatriates," said Mr Muhammad from UPM.

"Malaysia's open attitude towards foreigners, multicultural lifestyle, availability of international food, English-speaking environment, and the modern infrastructure of cities, especially like Kuala Lumpur and Selangor make it an attractive destination for long-term stay."

On the other hand, Chulalongkorn University is now working to retain the best academic staff and encourage them to write two academic papers each year, Prof Parichart said.

Academic output helps prove the university's competence while improving the overall academic reputation for excellence through citation, he added.

The university is also working internationally to attract academic staff, partly by focusing on recruiting Thai lecturers who have had teaching experience abroad.

However, the university admits that a new government policy could help attract more specialists from overseas in the same way that incentives are provided for experts in some industries in the Eastern Economic Corridor.

"Recently, an aerospace data scientist got a position at a university in the East due to EEC-related incentives," said Prof Parichart.

In July 2024, Chulalongkorn University held a talk that featured world-renowned AI expert Andrew Ng, Managing General Partner at AI Fund, Founder of Deep Learning AI and Coursera, and an Adjunct Professor at Stanford University.

Prof Parichart said the university aims to host more high-profile academic figures to maintain a reputation for academic excellence.

"We may appear to focus on rankings, but ultimately, they are just tools to improve our institution," she said.