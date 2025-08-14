Cambodian temporary workers given six-month extensions

Cambodian workers pass through the Ban Laem checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district of Chanthaburi amid ongoing tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border on July 31. (Photo: Ban Laem Border Market Facebook Page)

Cambodian temporary workers whose stay periods have expired have been granted a six-month extension to stay in Thailand, as authorities seek to deal with a labour shortage caused by border tensions.

Notices from the Interior and Labour ministries announcing the decision were published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday. The extensions, retroactive to June 7, apply to Cambodian workers who had border passes or seasonal work permits.

A recent cabinet resolution approved the extensions on humanitarian grounds for labourers whose permits had expired but were unable to return to Cambodia to apply for extensions because of border restrictions during the conflict between the two countries.

Tens of thousands of Cambodian workers have moved back to their home country since the conflict began, with Thailand facilitating their return by opening border gates for them.

Many of the workers are being forced to leave Thailand amid threats from their homeland that they would otherwise lose their properties and citizenship, according to Thai employers and migrant worker support groups.

The exact number of returnees to date is not known but government agencies estimate the figure at as many as 500,000. There are an estimated 1.5 million Cambodians — only 500,000 of them legally registered — working for Thai employers, largely in the fishing, farming, construction and services sectors.

Many Cambodian workers in Thailand have said they do not want to return home because there are not enough job opportunities there.