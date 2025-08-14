Influencer policeman arrested on land encroachment charge

Investigators say ‘Johnny the Enforcer’ built hotel on plots reserved for poor farmers

Listen to this article

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew (right), deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, questions land encroachment suspects “Johnny the Enforcer” (seated, second left) and his wife Jiraporn Sribura (left) after their arrest in Ubon Ratchathani on Thursday. (Police photo)

Police on Thursday arrested a policeman-turned-influencer known as “Johnny the Enforcer”, his wife and three others on charges of building a hotel on public land in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani.

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, travelled from Bangkok to oversee the arrests and questioning of the suspects at the Kham Khuean Kaew tambon administrative organisation in Sirindhorn district on Thursday morning.

Pol Sen Sgt Maj Yutthaphon Srisompong, 44, is widely known online as Johnny Mue Prab (Johnny the Enforcer), with 1.6 million followers on Facebook. He and his wife Jiraporn Sribura, 45, reportedly invested in the construction of a hotel on forest land reserved for the Lam Dom Noi self-help settlement.

Self-help settlement areas are set aside by the government to be used by poor residents to build homes and make a living through small-scale farming. The programme is overseen by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

Ministry officials have said they don’t know how the police officer and his wife acquired the land plots in question.

The three other suspects are public servants suspected of approving the land acquisition and hotel construction that began four years ago. They are: Mitchai Khankham, a village headman; Supachai Thuamsakul, a former civil works official; and Saman Unwong, president of the Kham Khuean Kaew tambon administrative organisation.

Local residents first complained about the encroachment when construction began in 2021. The Department of Social Development and Welfare ordered the resort operator to cease construction in 2022 but the order was never acknowledged.

Police took legal action after ministry officials filed a formal encroachment complaint on July 22 this year.

The five suspects denied all charges.

Pol Snr Sgt Maj Yutthaphon is currently facing a separate investigation into his unusual wealth, and remains on the force pending the outcome of the probe.