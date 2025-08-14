Korat drug crackdown nets 18 state employees

Authorities in Nakhon Ratchasima, led by governor Chaiwat Chuenkosum, conduct a briefing on the province’s “No Drugs No Dealers” campaign on Thursday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKKHON RATCHASIMA – Eighteen government employees were among hundreds of people found linked to drug-related crime during an anti-drug operation across this northeastern province.

Police and administrative officers conducted raids in 32 districts on Wednesday night and arrested 345 major drug dealers who had been identified by local residents, and 395 minor dealers, authorities said during a briefing on Thursday.

The state employees arrested included nine municipal officers, seven village chiefs and two defence volunteers. They were immediately discharged from duty and would face prosecution.

Provincial governor Chaiwat Chuenkosum, who led the “No Drugs No Dealers” operation, confirmed there was no exception for anyone working in the government system.

A total of 8,376 drug addicts found in the province have also been put into rehabilitation programmes to stop them from using narcotics again, Mr Chaiwat said.