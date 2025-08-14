Russian firearms suspect arrested in Phuket

Immigration police in Phuket escort a 27-year-old Russian man wanted on an arrest warrant issued in Bangkok for illegal possession of firearms. (Photo: Phuket Immigration)

PHUKET – Immigration police have arrested a 27-year-old Russian man wanted on an arrest warrant for illegal possession of firearms in connection with alleged weapons trafficking to Russia.

The suspect was wanted on a warrant issued by the Phra Khanong Criminal Court in Bangkok on July 31. He was detained on Wednesday after investigators traced him to Phuket, where he had been hiding to evade capture.

Police said the suspect had been apprehended previously in a firearms possession case but fled while being monitored. Officers lured him to the Phuket Immigration office under the pretext of reporting in, before executing the warrant.

The suspect denied all charges and was handed over to investigators for legal proceedings. Authorities will coordinate with the Russian embassy to determine the next steps.

Authorities said the arrest was part of an ongoing nationwide immigration crackdown targeting foreigners involved in illegal work, illicit businesses and transnational crime, aimed at ensuring public safety and protecting the tourism industry in Phuket.