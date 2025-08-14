Fake doctor exposed on social media

Listen to this article

(Photo: Pixabay)

The Medical Council of Thailand has acknowledged irregularities after the Facebook page Dr. Dark raised suspicions about a woman who had posted on social media about being a doctor and shared stories about treating patients.

A Medical Council ID card shows a licence number that doesn’t match the woman’s claimed graduation year. (Photo: Dr. Dark Facebook Page)

The woman posted photos of a medical licence and a Medical Council ID card. However, her name was not found on the Medical Council’s official online database, according to Dr. Dark, a “medical information” provider with 89,000 followers.

Several irregularities were noted. For a start, the photo on the medical licence had a watermark different from genuine ones. The licence stated the woman was licensed as a medical practitioner in 2024, yet it also showed she held two specialties — Surgery and a sub-specialty in Trauma Surgery — which require 4 years and 2 years of study respectively.

It was not possible for the holder to have obtained both qualifications within just one year.

The licence stated the woman was a licensed medical practitioner in 2024. (Photo: Dr Dark Facebook Page)

Additionally, the ID card showed a licence number starting with 5xxxx, which does not match the numbering for 2024 licences, which should start with 7xxxx.

Based on these observations, the Dr. Dark Facebook page forwarded the information to the Medical Council, which has acknowledged the information.

If proven guilty of false representation, the woman could face criminal charges resulting in both imprisonment and fines.