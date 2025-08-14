Rare pink snapdragon blooming at northern waterfall

Visitors to Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park make challenging trek to see burst of colour

Pink snapdragon flowers that bloom only in August are drawing visitors to the Man Daeng waterfall in Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK – Tourists are flocking to Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park to witness the once-a-year bloom of rare pink snapdragon flowers at the Man Daeng waterfall.

A visitor dressed in a Power Rangers costume admires rare pink snapdragon flowers. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

The flowers, which differ from the orange variety found elsewhere, grow on rocks in front of the waterfall’s fifth tier and reach full bloom only in August. They are expected to remain on display until the end of the month.

The nine-tiered Man Daeng waterfall is located deep within the national park that straddles Phitsanulok, Phetchabun and Loei provinces, drawing nature enthusiasts who hike through dense rainforest to reach the site.

The route to the blooms is 3.5 kilometres from the Man Daeng ranger station and visitors must be accompanied by park officers.

Man Daeng waterfall. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

The spectacle is a highlight of the rainy season, offering a brief but striking burst of colour against the cascading waters of the Man Daeng falls.

Visitors are advised to bring rain gear, waterproof covers for cameras, trainers, and leech protection. Park officials urge tourists not to step on the rocks where the flowers grow and to remove all litter.