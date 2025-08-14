Supreme Court denies bail for  “Uncle Phol” in toddler’s murder

Listen to this article

Chaiphol Wipha, then 44, arrives at the Royal Thai Police Office in Bangkok on Oct 2, 2020, to hear a press conference on investigation progress in the death of Nong Chompoo. (File photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The Supreme Court has rejected a bail request for Chaiphol “Uncle Phol” Wipha, convicted in the murder of a three-year-old girl, citing the severity of the offence and flight risk.

Prayut Phetkhun, director-general of the Region 4 Supreme Court Office of the Attorney General, said on Thursday that the court’s decision followed a formal objection from the public prosecutor,

The court argued that releasing the defendant on bail would undermine the justice system.

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeal Region 4 increased the prison sentence for Chaiphol, 49, to 26 years for the death of Orrawan “Nong Chompoo” Wongsricha in Mukdahan province in May 2020.

The court found him guilty of premeditated murder, abducting a child and concealing a body. The lower court had sentenced him to 20 years in the case that had gripped the country for weeks.

Chaiphol’s wife Somporn “Pa Taen” Lappho, the child’s aunt, was acquitted, with the appeal court upholding the lower court’s ruling in her favour.

Following the verdict, the defendant applied for bail, which the Mukdahan Provincial Court forwarded to the Supreme Court for consideration.

Mr Prayut said he instructed Narumon Wichiansaen, a Supreme Court prosecutor in Mukdahan, to oppose bail. The Supreme Court agreed, stating that the crime was serious, had a significant social impact, and carried a heavy penalty. Given the lengthy sentence and the risk of escape, the court denied temporary release during the appeal process.

According to the prosecutor’s written objection, Mukdahan province’s proximity to the border, combined with the defendant’s sound financial status and the high-profile nature of the case, increased the likelihood of flight if bail were granted. The prosecution argued that such an outcome would hinder law enforcement and damage public confidence in the justice system.

As a result, Chaiphol will remain in custody pending the outcome of the Supreme Court appeal.

Chaiphol, known as Lung Phol (Uncle Phol), rose to fame on the back of the unsolved case involving the toddler's death.

The rubber tapper and hired hand was initially marked by police as a person of interest. But as little progress was reported in the investigation, benefit of the doubt soon turned into intrigue for some who supported him on social media. Two television channels treated the case like a reality show, with daily updates for months.

Chaiphol, a rubber tapper and hired hand, became a minor celebrity, was briefly in the show, had many fans and reportedly received huge donations. He always insisted on his innocence. He was hired to be a presenter of products and was also invited to sing a song with popular Luk Thung and Mor Lam singer Jintara Poonlarp.

He and his wife had their own YouTube channel, "Lung Phol-Pa Taen Family" (Uncle Phol and Pa Taen), with more than 350,000 followers.

In June 2021, Chaiphol was arrested and charged with the murder of Nong Chompoo.

In December 2023, the Mukdahan Provincial Court sentenced Chaiphol to 20 years for recklessness causing death and child abduction. The court ordered him to pay compensation to the girl’s family.