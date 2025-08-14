Phuket governor backs call for special status

Listen to this article

Tourists visit a walking street in the Old Town of Phuket. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Phuket governor Sophon Suwannarat is calling for the province to be upgraded into a special administrative area, saying the move is necessary to tackle the island’s critical infrastructure and environmental issues.

Speaking at a press conference on Phuket’s development priorities on Thursday, Mr Sophon said the province is faced with several pressing problems, including clean water shortages, poor wastewater management and rubbish disposal, as well as road safety issues.

However, he said the province is struggling to carry out large-scale improvement works due to budget limitations, noting the administration currently only holds about 170 million baht in its treasury.

To address the problem, the government should consider giving Phuket special administrative status, as pushed by Somchart Techathavorncharoen, a People's Party MP for Constituency 1, he said, adding that the status will help the administration finish several infrastructure projects, which would help resolve the issues facing the island.

These include the long-awaited Kathu-Patong expressway, also known as the Patong Tunnel, which is expected to be operational by 2030, and the plan to purchase water in defunct mining pits to help address the island’s clean water shortage.

The province will have a discussion with the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PEA) to develop a long-distance water pipeline from Ratchaprapha Dam in nearby Surat Thani, a move which Mr Sophon said will benefit the wider Andaman coastal region.

In terms of waste management, a second waste incineration facility is planned, with a capacity of 1,200 tonnes per day. Construction is expected to be completed next year at a site in the Bang Khanun reserve forest, pending land approval.

Meanwhile, Phuket mayor Supachok Laongpetch outlined the municipality’s plans to revitalise the Old Town area to boost tourism.

He said the city will hire consultants and universities to draft local ordinances to address issues in the Old Town, including traffic congestion and the preservation of the heritage area.

The mayor also unveiled plans to auction the right to produce tourist souvenirs inspired by the city’s mascot, the “Chartered Bear”. The initiative is expected to generate revenue without raising taxes.

Additionally, the municipality is drafting a memorandum of understanding with the Phuket Tourist Association and the Phuket Hotel Association to promote Phuket as a gastronomic city and is discussing plans to bring more electric cables underground with the PEA.

Other plans include opening new night markets and integrating tourism with local communities.