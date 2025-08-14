King concerned by border spat, updated daily

Listen to this article

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of Second Army Region, receives flowers from students and teachers after giving a lecture on the border situation and the role of the army at Kasetsart University Laboratory School Centre for Educational Research and Development in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Second Army Region)

His Majesty the King is deeply concerned about the ongoing Thai-Cambodian border tensions, with the palace receiving daily updates on the situation, according to Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of Army Region 2.

Lt Gen Boonsin made these remarks during a lecture on the border situation and the army's role at Kasetsart University Laboratory School Centre for Educational Research and Development in Bangkok on Thursday.

The commander told students that frontline soldiers want the public to know: “If the Thai people, our children and grandchildren stand firm, then we soldiers will stand firm. All we ask for is the people’s encouragement.

“His Majesty the King is constantly concerned by the situation, asking for updates from commanders every day through his royal office, which reports [to the palace] daily,” he said.

Throughout history, Thai monarchs have served as supreme commanders, and the tradition remains, he noted.

“Every soldier is ready to sacrifice his life for the nation. Whether the situation ends peacefully or continues into more conflict, we are ready.”

He said that in the event of an invasion, the army would first present maps to prove its territorial claims before defending and pushing back, escalating from light to strong measures.

“My duty is to defend sovereignty and expel the enemy as quickly as possible,” he said.

When asked by a student what he would do if given one wish, Lt Gen Boonsin replied: “I wish for Thailand to be peaceful, prosperous and free from hardship, with citizens living in harmony.”

The lecture was joined by army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree.