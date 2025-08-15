Border with Cambodia 'is not ready to reopen'

Listen to this article

Police and bomb disposal officers scour an area along the Thai-Cambodian border for landmines. (Photo: Ministry of Defence)

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Region, said his forces were not ready for a reopening of the border with Cambodia, joking that it may remain closed "until his retirement".

He was mentioning this on Thursday in the context of whether the government had signalled giving the green light to reopening border crossings.

Despite the remark, Lt Gen Boonsin stressed that there is no conflict between the Second Army Region and the government over the issue, noting that his forces focus on border security, while the government handles administrative matters.

This comes as acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the plan to disband the government's Special Operations Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situations Management (SOC-TCBSM) will be considered again next Monday.

The acting premier, who is also the Interior Minister, emphasised that the reconsideration is needed due to the recent escalation in tensions with Cambodia, while reassuring that the government is not in conflict with the Thai military.

Lt Gen Boonsin said that a regional border committee (RBC) meeting between Thai and Cambodian military leaders is scheduled for the end of this month. The meeting will be held on Thai soil near the border.

When asked whether the meeting would address the 11 disputed areas currently under Thai control, the commander reaffirmed that Thai troops remain in place and there has been no withdrawal.

He also stated that the Ta Kwai temple area still belongs to Thailand, though a diplomatic or domestic approach is needed to restore control.

Lt Gen Boonsin also touched on the issue of landmines allegedly planted by Cambodian forces, saying surveillance efforts have been enhanced using drones and specialised equipment.

He confirmed that these landmines will be discussed during the RBC meeting, as their use violates the Ottawa Treaty, of which Cambodia is also a signatory.

Should Cambodia deny responsibility or refuse to remove the landmines, Thailand will file international protests and request involvement from the United Nations and the Thailand Mine Action Centre, he said.

Lt Gen Boonsin said troop and weapon deployments remain unchanged, as Cambodia has not eased its position on landmine usage.

He also warned that while Cambodia denies laying the mines, the Thai side is prepared to defend its stance and act accordingly if necessary.