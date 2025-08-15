King concerned by border spat, updated daily

His Majesty the King remains deeply concerned by the ongoing Thai-Cambodian border tensions and the palace is receiving daily updates on the situation, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of Army Region 2, said yesterday.

Lt Gen Boonsin made the remarks during a lecture on the border situation and the role of the army at Kasetsart University Laboratory School Center for Educational Research and Development in Bangkok. He was joined by army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree.

The commander told students that frontline soldiers want the public to know: "If the Thai people stand firm, our children and grandchildren stand firm, then we soldiers will stand firm. All we ask for is the people's encouragement.

"His Majesty the King is constantly concerned by the situation, asking for updates from commanders every day through his royal office, which reports [to the palace] daily," he said.

Throughout history, Thai monarchs have served as supreme commanders, and the tradition remains, he noted.

"Every soldier is ready to sacrifice his life for the nation. Whether the [current] situation ends peacefully or continues into more conflict, we are ready."

He said in the event of an invasion, the army would first present maps to prove its territorial claims before defending and pushing back, escalating from light to strong measures.

"My duty is to defend sovereignty and expel the enemy as quickly as possible," he said.

When asked by a student what he would do if given one wish, Lt Gen Boonsin replied: "I wish for Thailand to be peaceful, prosperous, and free from hardship, with citizens living in harmony."