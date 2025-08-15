Decision not to expel student who assaulted teacher draws flak

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) video from inside the classroom in the northern province of Uthai Thani captures the moment a male student attacked his female teacher because he did not get a perfect score on an exam.

A private school in Uthai Thani province is under increasing public scrutiny after allowing a Grade 11 student who assaulted his maths teacher to continue his studies online instead of being expelled.

The 16-year-old from Nong Chang district attacked and injured his teacher, identified as Pornthip, during a confrontation on Aug 5 after he received 18 out of 20 in a maths exam.

The incident prompted the teacher to file a police report. Initially, reports suggested the student had dropped out of school following the incident.

Somboon Thiprangsi, the school's dean, said on Thursday that the school had not approved the student's request to drop out.

He said the decision was made to give the student an opportunity to reflect and seek guidance on his future, noting the boy had been well-behaved prior to the assault.

The student is now participating in online classes pending approval from the multidisciplinary team to determine when it is appropriate for him to return to school.

His parents have also been advised to have his mental health evaluated.

However, the decision to let the student continue his studies, even online, has sparked controversy among alumni and members of the local community.

A school alumni group said in a statement on its Facebook page that the school overlooked the gravity of the boy's actions, which undermined the dignity of the teacher and compromised school safety.

The statement also highlighted how the assault violated the Criminal Code, which mandates potential penalties including a two-year jail sentence or a fine of up to 40,000 baht, along with relevant provisions in the National Education Act and Education Ministry regulations.

"The school's decision not only disregards the law and the seriousness of the assault but also sends a troubling message that such conduct can be overlooked," the statement read.

"This undermines respect for teachers and jeopardises the safety of the entire school community."