Critics blast plan to cut school aid

A proposal by a Senate education committee to reduce government funding for undocumented Cambodians studying in Thailand has drawn criticism from a fellow senator and human rights advocate, who warns that such a move may violate international humanitarian laws and children's rights.

Senator Kamol Rodklai, chairman of the Senate committee on Education, Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, on Wednesday called on the government to reconsider the current level of educational assistance extended to Cambodian students, citing rising financial burdens and strained cross-border relations.

Senator Angkhana Neelapaijit, a human rights advocate and former national human rights commissioner, meanwhile, criticised the proposal on her personal Facebook page yesterday, arguing that children are entitled to protection in geopolitical disputes.

"Children are not parties to conflict, nor are they perpetrators of violence. Denying them access to education based on nationality or their parents' immigration status is a violation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and International Humanitarian Law," she wrote. "During times of conflict, children must be protected, not punished."

Sen Angkhana emphasised that humanitarian obligations go beyond borders and that refugee or migrant children accompanying families fleeing violence deserve full protection and access to education, regardless of their nationality or legal status.

Sen Kamol, a former secretary-general of the Office of the Basic Education Commission, highlighted that Thailand is spending approximately 837 million baht annually to support about 108,000 non-Thai students, both documented and undocumented.

He noted that this figure exceeds the average per-student cost for Thais.

"Many developed countries, such as the United States, only allow access to public education for children of legal migrants. In Thailand, however, we are covering both legal and illegal migrants, and this raises concerns about the appropriate use of Thai taxpayers' money," Sen Kamol said.

He also clarified that the proposal does not seek to completely end educational aid but rather to prioritise and realign it.

"We should begin with Cambodia, considering the recent tensions. Assistance should be limited to children with legal immigration status. This isn't about abandoning humanitarian principles, but aligning them with national interests and security," he said.

Senator Wiwat Rungkaew of Si Sa Ket questioned discrepancies and possible loopholes in the student registration system, citing cases in schools near the Chong Sa-Ngam border checkpoint in his province where Cambodian children reportedly cross the border daily to attend Thai schools despite their parents residing in Cambodia.

When asked whether the committee's proposal risks violating human rights principles, Sen Kamol maintained that the committee's recommendations had undergone legal vetting.

"European and American models also uphold children's rights -- within the boundaries of legality. We're not abolishing aid. We're proposing to manage it more effectively," he said.

"We are still complying with global standards. If bilateral relations improve, this issue can be revisited."