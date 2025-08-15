New hawker centre to open in 2026

The Lumpini Park Hawker Centre will be ready to open early next year, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

According to BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, the Department of Public Works kicked off construction of the site, which is located on Ratchadamri Road next to Lumpini Park, on June 27.

Once completed, street food vendors operating on pedestrian walkways around the area will be invited to move in to help improve the area's orderliness and food safety standards.

"This hawker centre will not only raise Bangkok's street food standards in terms of cleanliness and safety, but also help ease the burden on low-income vendors.

"Priority will be given to vendors affected by previous sidewalk reorganisation efforts along Sarasin Road. They will have a stable place to trade and generate income," said the spokesman.

The facility will be open from 5am to midnight to cater to both early-morning park-goers and late-night diners. Vendors will operate in two shifts -- 5am to 4pm and 4pm to midnight.

The centre will be able to accommodate up to 88 vendors per shift in 2×2 metre stalls. The main building will feature natural ventilation without air-conditioning and a low reflective roof to avoid causing light disturbance to the nearby King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

The BMA is also pressing forward with sidewalk upgrades along main roads and BTS access routes.

Deputy Bangkok governor Wisanu Subsompon said that in the next fiscal year the city will focus on upgrading sidewalks along main roads, side alleys, and other access routes to BTS stations -- with the goal of creating a one-kilometre walkable radius around each station.

In 2002, the city planned to upgrade 1,000 kilometres of sidewalks by 2026. So far, 963km have been completed.